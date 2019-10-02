KBS to Form Committee to Probe Coverage of Cho Family Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS said on Thursday that it would form a committee to probe its coverage and reporting of ﻿corruption allegations surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family.The broadcaster said that viewers and media scholars will be invited to participate in the committee, and their conclusions will be released as soon as possible.The announcement comes after liberal pundit Rhyu Si-min, who has defended the Cho family on his YouTube channel, claimed that KBS reporters leaked to prosecutors information gleaned from an interview.Last month, KBS interviewed the private banker of Cho's wife Chung Kyung-shim, which aired on TV.Immediately after the interview, the private banker, surnamed Kim, was questioned by the prosecution. Kim allegedly removed hard drives from Chung's computers at her request.The reporters explained that the prosecution was contacted only for fact-checking, and refuted claims about leaking information.KBS said it would form the committee to clear all related suspicions, including allegations KBS did not in fact air the interview.