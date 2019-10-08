ASF Detected from Dead Wild Boars for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Traces of African swine disease have been detected from dead wild boars in North Korean border areas for the second straight day on Saturday, raising concerns about the possible spread of the deadly animal disease.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry said on Sunday that two wild boars found dead at a military unit in an area of the civilian control line in Cherwon, Gangwon Province on Saturday tested positive for the deadly animal disease.The institute responded to a report of the corpses at around 7:30 a.m. and took emergency quarantine measures.An official from the institute said that the location where the corpses were discovered was very close to a place where similar cases were found the previous day, warning that more cases could be reported from the area.