Railway Workers End 3-Day Strike Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized railway workers ended a three-day strike at 9 a.m. on Monday, but normalized rail services will be restored in stages.The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) said on Monday that approximately 91-point-two percent of regular rail services will be operating the same day, with commuter train operations in the Seoul region operating at 99-point-nine percent of the normal level.KORAIL said KTX bullet trains will be operating at 80-point-five-percent of the normal level and the slower Saemaeul and Mugunghwa passenger trains at 74-point-four percent. About 35 percent of cargo trains will be running on Monday.The operation of KTX and the slower passenger trains will be fully normalized from 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively.