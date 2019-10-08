S. Korean Manufacturers' Biz Sentiment Worsens in Q4

Photo : YONHAP News

The business sentiment of South Korean manufacturers worsened for the second straight quarter amid Japanese export restrictions and the U.S.-China trade war.According to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI) on Monday, a recent survey of some 22-hundred manufacturers showed that the business survey index(BSI) came to 72 for the fourth quarter, a one point decline from the previous quarter.The BSI fell for the second consecutive quarter after a gain in the second quarter.The BSI for export-oriented businesses fell three points on-quarter to 85, while the figure for domestic market-oriented firms dropped one point to 69 in the fourth quarter.The KCCI attributed the drop to a ten-month contraction in exports and a 37 percent decline in the operating profit of listed firms in the first half amid Japanese export controls and the U.S.-China trade war.