Kazakhstani National Suspected of Hit-and-run Returns to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A Kazakhstani national suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province has returned to South Korea nearly a month after fleeing the country.The National Police Agency said on Monday that the 20-year-old man arrived at Incheon International Airport around 7:50 a.m. after fleeing to Kazakhstan 27 days ago.He is suspected of hitting a seven-year-old boy with a car in Changwon around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, leaving the boy with cerebral hemorrhaging.Authorities said he was an illegal immigrant without a driver's license and was driving a vehicle registered to someone else, and was thus able to leave the country the day after the incident as police had not yet identified him.After appearing on an Interpol wanted list, authorities were able to track down the man and extract a confession from him. The South Korean government apparently then persuaded him to voluntarily return to the country with help from Kazakhstan’s embassy in Seoul.The man is now in Changwon police custody.