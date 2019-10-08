Singer-Turned-Actress Sulli Found Dead

Photo : YONHAP News

Singer and actress Sulli has passed away in an apparent suicide.According to Seongnam police, the 25-year-old was found dead at her residence in the Gyeonggi provincial city on Monday afternoon by her manager. Sulli's manager reportedly went to the house to check on her well-being after attempts to contact her following a phone call on Sunday evening proved fruitless.Police presumed that she committed suicide but are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of death.Sulli, who debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group f(x) in 2009, left the group in 2015 to focus on her acting career. She temporarily suspended her activities in 2014 due to malicious comments and rumors that had been spread about her online.