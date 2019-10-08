S. Korea's Prosecution Vows to Continue Reform Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's prosecution has vowed efforts to move forward with the Moon Jae-in administration's reform drive.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office said on Wednesday it will take heed of the South Korean people's desire for change and will push ahead with reforms.The state agency said it will closely consult with the Justice Ministry to draw up regulations aimed at protecting human rights during prosecutor investigations and set up a committee to review how it exercises its authority.The prosecution also plans to revise regulations regarding the public release of details about active probes, such as summoning suspects, to better protect the reputation and rights of stakeholders.This is the first time the prosecution has pledged to stand by reform measures since former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who led the government's reform drive, stepped down on Monday.