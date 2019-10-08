Foreign Media Speculate 'Policy Shift' after Kim Jong-un's Horseback Ride

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign media on Wednesday reported on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent horseback ride on a sacred mountain, speculating Kim may be considering a new strategy in his dealings with the United States in nuclear talks.Reuters quoted North Korea experts as saying that Kim's ride was a statement "symbolic of defiance," and that the symbolism underscores North Korea standing up to international sanctions and pressure over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.Some experts reportedly suspect North Korea may conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) test or a space launch to demonstrate the North’s economic and technological power.CNN said that the equine photos come amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and the Wall Street Journal said that Kim's ride hinted the North will not relax its strong stance.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) released a series of photos on Wednesday showing Kim riding a white horse at Mount Baekdu, a mountain of great importance in Korean mythology.Near the mountain, Kim reportedly vowed to overcome U.S.-led sanctions that he said pain and infuriate his people. The KCNA release comes after the North's working-level talks with the U.S. fell apart earlier this month.