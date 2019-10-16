Preliminary Fine Dust Reduction Measures Take Effect in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Preliminary fine dust reduction measures are being implemented in the Seoul capital region on Monday as fine dust levels are forecast to be higher the next day.The season's first preemptive anti-fine dust measures forbid public sector vehicles with license plates that end in even numbers from operating between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.Some 530-thousand employees at some 74-hundred administrative and public agencies in the capital region are subject to the alternate no-driving day system.However, vehicles used in quarantine efforts to fight African swine fever will be exempt from the measure.Pollutant-emitting workplaces operated by public organizations are required to reduce their operations, while construction sites are also required to reduce their operations and take steps to curb fine dust emissions.