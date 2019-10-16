Gov't Denounces Afghan Mosque Bombing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has strongly denounced a mosque bombing in Afghanistan that claimed at least 73 lives.In a statement issued on Sunday, the government expressed condolences to the victims and families who lost their loved ones in the deadly mosque attack in eastern Nangarhar province last Friday.The government said Seoul takes the firm position that terrorism is an inhumane act that cannot be justified under any circumstances and must be eradicated.The government then vowed to actively engage with international efforts to root out all terrorism.