ASEAN Cultural Event Launches Tuesday in S. Korea

A major cultural event will be held in four South Korean cities from Tuesday to mark next month's special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Busan.The “ASEAN Culture Roadshow-Viva ASEAN” event will feature performances by the Best of ASEAN Performing Arts, a showcase of some 20 artists from the ten ASEAN member states.The performances will first be held in Gwangju on Tuesday, then in Seoul on Friday, in Busan on Sunday and in Cheongju, North Chuncheong Province next Wednesday.