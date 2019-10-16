Minister Stresses Privacy Protection in Wake of Singer's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Culture Minister Park Yang-woo has vowed measures on privacy protection in the wake of singer-actress Sulli's death.During a parliamentary audit of his ministry on Monday, Park was asked about the tragic passing of the K-pop star by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Woo Sang-ho.The minister said he feels responsible, explaining that since the time when he was a professor, he has always stressed the need to improve regulations and laws regarding this area.He promised to gather opinions from related agencies and citizens to ensure privacy protection and freedom of expression.The lawmaker called on the Culture Ministry to protect artists so they can focus on their creative activities.Woo said Sulli was an unfortunate victim but pointed out she is not the first to die over vicious online comments. He said there are many who suffer such attacks and asked for measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring, such as a ban on malicious online posts and enforcement of an Internet real-name system.