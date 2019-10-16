Ministry to Announce Measures to Improve College Entrance System

Photo : KBS News

The Education Ministry said it will announce measures next month aimed at ensuring more fairness in university admissions.The ministry said Tuesday it has been discussing with some schools located in Seoul about ways to expand the percentage of regular college admissions which involves taking the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT).It added it is also holding consultations with the ruling party and the presidential office.Since last month, the education ministry has been looking into 13 universities that have been recruiting a considerable number of students through non-regular admissions and from special purpose or autonomous private high schools.It will wrap up the inspection this month and based on the findings, announce measures for improvement next month.For the 2020 school year, regular university admissions heavily based on the CSAT score accounted for 19-point-nine percent of total admissions. This figure will rise slightly to 20-point-seven percent in 2021.