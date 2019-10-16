Main Opposition Party Proposes Probe on All Lawmakers' Children

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has proposed a special bill aimed at investigating every lawmaker and high-ranking government official regarding possible academic impropriety involving their children's college applications.The bill, put forward on Tuesday, suggests the creation of an independent committee to lead the probe and stipulates its nine members be appointed by the president after recommendations from both the ruling and opposition blocs.If the bill becomes law, incumbent lawmakers will be subject to the inspection as well as secretary or higher-level presidential officials, the prime minister, and vice minister or higher-level government officials.Representative Shin Bo-ra, who led the proposal, stressed the need to shine the light of truth on suspicions of unwarranted privileges involving the children of high-profile figures, pointing to similar accusations against former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.