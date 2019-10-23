Court to Decide on 2nd Arrest Warrant Request for Ex-Minister's Brother

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court will decide as early as Thursday evening whether to issue an arrest warrant for a younger brother of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of a probe into corruption allegations involving the Cho family.Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for the 52-year-old for the second time after the first was rejected on October ninth in consideration of his health status.The brother, who showed up in a wheelchair for the court hearing on Thursday, is accused of several charges, including breach of trust, obstruction of business and aiding and abetting destruction of evidence.He is suspected of helping two applicants secure teaching posts at a middle school run by his family in return for receiving bribes worth a total of 210 million won between 2016 and 2017.He is also facing allegations that he caused financial losses of over 10 billion won to the school with lawsuits filed against it in 2006 and 2017.