Park Hang-seo Receives AFF Coach of the Year Award

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese men's national football team has won the coach of the year award from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).Dubbed a national hero in Vietnam, Park received the award in a ceremony held in Hanoi on Friday.The prize honors Park as the best coach among the teams in the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.Park has successfully led Vietnam to numerous international victories including the AFF Suzuki Cup title.In recent preliminaries for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Vietnam also tied with Thailand and went on to beat Malaysia and Indonesia.Park signed a lucrative extension on Thursday as coach of both the senior and Olympic teams. The new contract guarantees two years with an option for a third year.