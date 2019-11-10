S. Korean Children Rank Low on Happiness Scale

A global study shows that South Korean elementary school students rank very low in a happiness survey.The international relief group Save the Children on Monday announced the results of a study on the subjective happiness of Korean children jointly conducted with Seoul National University's Institute of Social Welfare.The results were shared at a symposium that dealt with Korean children's quality of life.According to the study which drew data from the research agency Children's Worlds, Korean children aged ten ranked 19th on the happiness scale among their counterparts in 22 countries.Subjective happiness was measured through six questions such as "Am I enjoying life?" and "Do many good things happen in my life?"Children in Albania scored the highest at over 97 points out of a hundred, followed by Greece at 94 points.South Korea scored 84-point-four, ranking 19th out of 22. Only Taiwan, Nepal and Vietnam had lower scores than Korea.Researchers said the results show Korean children are not very satisfied with themselves, with their use of time and relationships with others, and pointed out that the day-to-day living environment is most important to a child's subjective happiness.