S. Korean Lawmakers Propose Resolution Urging Resumption of Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean lawmakers have proposed a bipartisan resolution calling for the resumption of two stalled major inter-Korean economic projects.The resolution co-proposed by 157 lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties, except for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), was presented during a press conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday.Lawmakers noted that it has been 12 years since the suspension of the Mount Geumgang tourist program while four years have passed since the Gaeseong Industrial Complex was shut down.They said the resolution is intended to establish a foothold for the projects’ swift resumption by urging the South Korean government to play a practical and leading role and also call for active dialogue and cooperation between North Korea and the U.S.