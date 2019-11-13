YouTube Notes S. Korean Creators' Global Impact, Their Ecosystem

Photo : YONHAP News

A regional executive for YouTube has noted the global impact of South Korean creators.Mark Levkovich, YouTube’s Head of Artist Development and YouTube creators for the Asia Pacific, talked about South Korean YouTubers during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday, praising their “various and dynamic ecosystem.”YouTube revealed that the number of South Korean channels with 10 million subscribers or more tripled in 2018 from a year earlier, while the quantity of the contents posted in the channels jumped 50 percent during the same period.More than 200 South Korean channels also had a million subscribers or more as of 2018, while channels with at least 10-thousand subscribers numbered over 12-thousand.