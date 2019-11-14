Kim Jong-un Makes Another Trip to Spa Resort Construction Site

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a repeat trip to a spa resort under construction in South Pyongan Province, revealing his strong will to foster the country’s tourism industry as a source of foreign cash.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that Kim once again provided field guidance at the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort under construction.He last made a trip to the site located on the North's west coast around 20 days earlier, following two previous visits in August and April.The KCNA said Kim praised the officials and workers in charge of the construction for their productivity, but also gave meticulous instructions on what needed to be done, emphasizing efforts to prevent even the slightest defect before the resort is completed.