Politics Nepal Repatriates 33 N. Koreans to Implement UN Sanctions

Nepal has repatriated 33 North Korean nationals back to their country in an effort to implement UN sanctions on the regime.



In a report submitted to the UN Security Council's North Korean sanctions committee on November sixth, the Nepalese government said the 33 North Koreans left the country as of October 31st at the order of immigration authorities.



Their visas issued by the Nepalese government expired on October 31st.



Nepal also notified all business entities in the country which received North Korean investment to begin steps for closure before August 15th.



Under UN Security Council Resolution 2397 adopted in late 2017, member nations must return all North Korean workers back to the North in order to prevent the Pyongyang regime from using them as a source of foreign currency earnings.



The implementation deadline of this resolution is December 22nd this year and UN member states must make a final report on their actions by March 22nd.