Justice Ministry Widens Scope of E-Visa Usage for Foreign Professionals

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry will widen the scope of foreign professionals who will be allowed to use e-visas in a bid to strengthen competitiveness in the materials, parts and equipment sectors.The ministry announced on Monday that it will allow the use of e-visas for E-7 visa holders who have acquired a letter of recommendation from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy for employment in such sectors.E-7 visas are granted to foreign nationals possessing special abilities, as determined by the government.Currently, the ministry allows e-visa usage for only E-7 visa holders who have a letter of recommendation for jobs related to advanced science technology. E-visas are also currently allowed for foreigners who hold visas issued for professorships, research, technical instruction or technicians and professionals.E-visas can be applied for and issued online without visiting an embassy.Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry also decided to limit businesses that have failed to pay taxes from inviting foreign professionals to work for them in-country.