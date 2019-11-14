Railway Workers Launch General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized railway workers launched a general strike at 9 a.m. Wednesday after negotiations with management collapsed.The Korean Railroad Corporation and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport are implementing emergency transport measures to minimize disruptions in train operations.During the strike, intercity subway trains in the capital region are expected to operate at 82 percent of normal levels.The operation rate of KTX bullet trains is expected to drop to 69 percent, while slower Mugunghwa and Saemaeul trains will be operating at 62-point-five percent of the usual rate. Freight trains will be operating at 31 percent.Union members have been participating in a so-called work-to-rule strike since last Friday, slowing operations ahead of launching their indefinite walkout, their first since September 2016.