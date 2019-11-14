Scoring Woes Continue as S. Korea Falls 0-3 in Friendly against Brazil

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s national football team was blanked zero to three in a friendly against Brazil held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.It was Team Korea's third straight goalless game following two World Cup qualifying matches against North Korea in October and another against Lebanon last week. Both ended in scoreless draws.The scoring drought represents the most points lost under coach Paulo Bento since he took the post in September of last year.South Korea will close out the year with three matches in the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship, set to kick off in Busan December tenth.