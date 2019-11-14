No. of S. Korean Travelers to Japan Falls to Lowest Level Since Fukushima Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Korean travelers visiting Japan has fallen to the lowest level since the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.According to the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday, 197-thousand-300 South Koreans visited Japan in October for tourism purposes, a whopping 65-point-five percent contraction from the same month last year.It is the second largest on-year fall since the Japanese agency began compiling related records in 2003.The highest decrease was posted in April of 2011, when 66-point-four percent less South Korean tourists went to Japan following the earthquake-triggered nuclear disaster, which took place the previous month.Since Korean consumers started a boycott campaign of Japanese products and services in July in protest of Tokyo’s trade restrictions on Seoul, the number of Korean tourists to Japan has continued to fall.