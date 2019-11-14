Gov't Underlines Observance of Domestic Law over Hong Kong Conflict

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry has commented on the clashes on college campuses between South Korean and Chinese students over the protests in Hong Kong, and stressed that the expression of opinions should be in accordance with South Korean law.In a regular briefing on Thursday, ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said the ministry was keeping tabs on developments at home regarding the Hong Kong issue.There have been verbal and physical clashes between Korean and Chinese students over posters put up on Korean campuses expressing support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.Kim added that the government is frequently communicating with the Chinese embassy in Seoul regarding necessary issues and mutual concerns.In a statement posted on its website last week, the Chinese embassy expressed regret over the incidents taking place at Korean universities.