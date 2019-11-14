Rival Parties Except LKP Plan Negotiations on Fast-Track Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling and opposition parties except for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party have agreed to produce an agreement on the details of the reform bills designated as fast-track.The chairs of the ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties reached the agreement during a meeting on Thursday presided over by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang. LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn did not attend the event citing his ongoing hunger strike against the government.After the meeting, the Party for Democracy and Peace Chairman Chung Dong-young told reporters that they still want to reach a five-way agreement on the fast-track bills including the LKP, but if the conservative party refuses, the four parties will try their own.