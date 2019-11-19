Biegun Calls for 'Renewal' of S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun reportedly called for a "renewal" of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Biegun, the nominee for deputy secretary of state, made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with South Korean political party floor leaders at the State Department in Washington.After the meeting, Na Kyung-won, floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, told reporters that Biegun used the expression "renewal of the South Korea-U.S. alliance," saying that she interpreted the remarks as a call for Seoul to increase its contribution to the upkeep of American troops stationed in South Korea.Floor leader Oh Shin-hwan of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, who also attended the meeting, said that Biegun foresaw difficult negotiations ahead on the defense cost-sharing issue.Biegun reportedly used the expressions "rejuvenation" and "renewal" of the South Korea-U.S. alliance during the meeting, raising speculation that the U.S.' calls for a sharp increase in Seoul's contribution to defense costs are possibly linked to an intent to reset the U.S.-South Korea alliance.Na and Oh were in Washington along with ruling Democratic Party floor leader Lee In-young as part of a bipartisan parliamentary delegation delivering South Korea's concerns that the U.S. is asking for an excessive amount from Seoul in regards to defense cost contributions.