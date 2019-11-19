Moon Emphasizes Partnership with Mekong Nations at Banquet

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in stressed the importance of partnership between South Korea and five Mekong River nations belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, calling them "partners for peace on the Korean Peninsula."The president made the remarks during a banquet for the leaders of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar on Tuesday ahead of the inaugural Mekong-South Korea Summit in Busan the following day.Hosting the banquet along with first lady Kim Jung-sook, President Moon said that the Mekong countries have played a significant role in easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula by encouraging North Korea to become a member of the international community.Moon said that he believes the Southeast Asian countries are willing to share their experiences and lend a hand to North Korea once it denuclearizes.He added that he hopes the leaders of the two Koreas can hold a banquet someday with leaders of the Mekong River nations.