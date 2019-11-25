Major Rallies Take Place in Seoul Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Major rallies are taking place in downtown Seoul on Saturday.A civic network consisting of some 50 civic groups began their 2019 National People's Rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza from 3 p.m.They are demanding better protection of labor rights, abolishing non-regular employment as well as a stop to revising labor laws which they believe it is for worse.Associations representing street vendors also held a protest near Seoul City Hall demanding that forced demolition of facilities must stop.Another civic group fighting judicial corruption and calling for prosecution reform will hold its 13th candlelight cultural festival in the Yeouido area from 5 p.m.They will voice support for installing an independent agency to investigate irregularities among senior public officials.A similar rally urging for prosecutorial reform will also take place in the evening in southern Seoul outside the Seoul District Prosecutors Office.