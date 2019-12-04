Prosecution Raids Office of Ulsan Vice Mayor in Power Abuse Scandal Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the office of Ulsan vice mayor for economic affairs Song Byung-gi on Friday in a widening probe into an alleged power abuse scandal involving the presidential office.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators to search Song's office, home and car to attain evidence.Song claimed the previous day in a news conference that while speaking on the phone to an official at the presidential office in late 2017, he brought up what he described as widely spread rumors and media reports on alleged irregularities involving aides of then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon.Song strongly denied that he mentioned such information in an attempt to influence the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election, in which Song Cheol-ho, a close friend of President Moon Jae-in, beat Kim to become mayor of the city.Prosecutors questioned the former presidential official, who now works at the prime minister's office, on Thursday.