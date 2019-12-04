UN Urges N. Korea to Resume Talks with US

Photo : KBS

The United Nations has urged North Korea to engage in dialogue with the United States amid rising concerns of future provocations by the regime.UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday during a regular press briefing that the world body is repeating Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's calls on North Korea to cooperate for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to resume working-level negotiations with Washington.The spokesperson made the remarks when asked about the North's recent announcement of a test at a space launch facility and North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song's recent remarks that denuclearization is off the negotiating table with the United States.Dujarric said that diplomatic engagement is the only way to sustainable peace on the peninsula and complete and verifiable denuclearization.North Korea said Sunday it carried out a "very important" test at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station a day prior, raising speculation that it may have tested an intercontinental ballistic missile engine.