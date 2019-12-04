UN Calls for Worldwide Truce During Next Year's Summer Olympics

Photo : KBS

The UN General Assembly reportedly approved a resolution on Monday urging all nations to observe a truce during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Monday, the General Assembly adopted the resolution unanimously at a plenary session at UN headquarters in New York.The resolution calls on UN member states to observe a truce around next year's Summer Olympics set for July 24 to August 9 and the Paralympics slated for August 25 to September 6.The resolution also notes that the Tokyo event will be the second of three consecutive Olympics in Asia, following the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea and ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, thereby enhancing trilateral partnership in sports and beyond.The resolution has become a tradition at the UN since 1994, being passed every two years preceding the Winter and Summer Games respectively.