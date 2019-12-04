Japan Not Planning to Request Return of Remainder of One Billion Yen Donation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Kyodo news agency reports that the Japanese government is not planning to request the return of one billion yen from South Korea which Tokyo provided under a 2015 agreement with Seoul on the wartime sex slavery issue.According to the agency, the Japanese government gave a response to the Cabinet following a lawmaker's question about getting back what's left of the money as South Korea has dismantled a related foundation that was set up to support sex slavery victims.About six billion of the eleven billion won fund currently remains.The Tokyo government's response about not planning to request the money's return appears to be due to the fact that such a request can imply that the 2015 deal has been scrapped.Japan has been arguing that the sex slavery issue was resolved through the 2015 agreement signed under the Park Geun-hye administration.President Moon Jae-in had described the agreement as being seriously flawed in both content and procedure and called it a political deal that excluded the victims and the public.