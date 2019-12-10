Japanese City Enacts Bill Punishing Hate Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

The municipal council of a Japanese city has approved an ordinance to impose fines against hate speech, a first for the country.The Kawasaki city assembly in Kanagawa Prefecture on Thursday passed the ordinance bill enabling fines of up to 500-thousand yen or about five and a half million won against openly public discriminatory remarks made against certain ethnic groups.Kawasaki is home to many Korean-Japanese residents and anti-Korean rallies have been a concern in the area.According to Kyodo News, the new ordinance bans discriminatory language and actions against those from countries or regions other than Japan in public spaces in the city.Under the ordinance, the city can issue advisories and orders to violators and repeat offenders.If they do not adhere to the orders, the city can disclose their names and addresses and file criminal complaints against them.