Senior Diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan Meet Ahead of Trilateral Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior officials of South Korea, China and Japan met in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Friday to prepare for the countries' trilateral summit later this month.China's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Seoul's Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn, Beijing's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Tokyo's Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori exchanged opinions regarding the preparations for the upcoming summit.The ministry said that the three nations shared the need for close cooperation in the meeting. It added the three sides also agreed to maintain close trilateral cooperation and make preparations to ensure a fruitful and successful trilateral summit.President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are set to hold a three-way summit in Chengdu on December 24 to discuss cooperation on diverse issues.