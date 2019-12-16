Senior US Senator Warns N. Korea against ICBM, Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned that a nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile test by North Korea would "destroy their last best chance to have a win-win agreement with President Donald Trump."Graham, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and close ally of Trump, made the remarks to political newspaper The Hill in a story published Sunday, saying that provocations will put them on a collision course with the U.S.He added that the U.S. will not allow North Korea to develop the military capability to strike America with a nuclear weapon and that if the regime goes down that road, it will "burn the bridges available to them."The warning came after North Korea announced on Saturday that it had carried out a second test in the space of a week at its Sohae space launch site.