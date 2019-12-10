Pres. Moon to Meet US Nuke Envoy Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with top U.S. nuclear negotiator Stephen Biegun on Monday amid rising concerns of a possible future provocation by North Korea.According to the presidential office, Biegun plans to pay a courtesy call to Moon at 11 a.m. It would mark his first such visit since September last year shortly before an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.The president is expected to discuss with the U.S. envoy ways to bring North Korea back to talks amid tensions over apparent missile-related tests this month.Biegun arrived in Seoul the previous day and plans to meet with First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young and his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon on Monday before meeting with President Moon.After his talks with Lee, Biegun plans to issue a short statement that may include a message from U.S. President Donald Trump calling on North Korea to return to the negotiating table and refrain from provocative acts.