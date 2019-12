Photo : KBS News

Two more cases of wild boars infected with the deadly African swine fever(ASF) have been confirmed in South Korea.The National Institute of Environmental Research said on Sunday that the virus was found in two wild boar carcasses found by officials in the inter-Korean border city of Paju. One was found last Wednesday and the other on Friday.The total number of wild boars infected with ASF has now risen to 19 in Paju, bringing the number of confirmed cases in South Korea to 50.South Korea has mobilized soldiers and civilians to hunt down wild boars near the border areas in recent months to contain the spread of ASF.