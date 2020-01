Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea recorded the lowest monthly snowfall for December due to relatively warm weather.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday, the amount of snowfall came to point-three centimeter last month, the lowest December figure since the weather agency began compiling related data in 1973.The data was gathered by measuring the depth of the most accumulated snow over the past 24 hours.The weather agency said warm weather was the main reason for the low snowfall.The agency said that last month, the country's average temperature was two-point-eight degrees Celsius, one-point-three degrees higher than previous years – thus the nation witnessed rain instead of snow due to the warmer weather.