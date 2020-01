Photo : YONHAP News

Director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" is likely to be made into an HBO series.CJ ENM, which invested in and distributed the film, announced on Friday that though it has yet to sign a final contract, it virtually agreed with the American premium cable and satellite television network to make “Parasite” into a limited series.Adam McKay, the award-winning filmmaker behind the “Big Short” and “Vice,” will take part in executive producing the envisioned series together with Bong and CJ ENM.It has yet to be decided who will direct and how many episodes the series will include.McKay has described himself as a huge fan of "Parasite" and said on his social media that the film is "one of the greatest cinematic statements on the cult of capitalism ever made."