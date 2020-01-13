Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

US Stresses 'Unified Response' to N. Korea

Write: 2020-01-15 08:47:49Update: 2020-01-15 14:16:56

US Stresses 'Unified Response' to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has stressed a "unified response" to North Korea after South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for expanding inter-Korean cooperation and exchanges.

Moon on Tuesday said in his New Year's press conference that the two Koreas could pursue cooperation activities such as individual tours and sports that are not subject to global sanctions against North Korea.

When asked about Moon's remarks suggesting that individual tours to North Korea are not subject to UN sanctions, a U.S. State Department official said that the United States and its ally South Korea coordinate closely on their efforts related to North Korea and are "committed to their unified response" to the regime.

The official did not say whether individual tours to the North fall under the scope of sanctions or not, but emphasized that all UN member states are required to implement Security Council sanctions resolutions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >