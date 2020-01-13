S. Korea Adds 301,000 Jobs in 2019, Employment Rate Hits 22-Year High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added over 300-thousand jobs last year and the employment rate reached a 22-year high.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people reached 27-point-15 million in December, up 516-thousand from a year earlier. It marked the largest growth in five years and four months.On-year job growth for the entire year came to 301-thousand, surpassing the 300-thousand mark for the first time since 2017.The country's jobless rate for last year remained unchanged from the previous year at three-point-eight percent.The employment rate rose by point-two percentage points on-year to 60-point-nine percent, a 22-year high.The employment rate for those aged 15 to 64 also gained point-two percentage points to 66-point-eight percent last year, the highest since 1989.