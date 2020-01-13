N. Korean Ruling Party Holds Regional Meetings to Discuss Leader Kim's Policy Implementation

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea held nationwide regional meetings of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss leader Kim Jong-un's New Year's message urging stepped-up "self-reliance" and a "frontal breakthrough" against challenges facing the communist nation.Party mouthpiece Rodong Shinmun said Wednesday that provincial committee meetings were held between Monday and Tuesday to discuss the outcome of a ruling party committee plenary session late last month.The paper said "deficiencies" within party organizations in implementing policies were seriously analyzed, referring to a lack of "right strategies" for economic development and practices that undermine the spirit of socialism in various areas.Participants were urged to work harder to maximize production in plants and farming fields and to strengthen ethics and discipline while launching a campaign against anti-socialism.It is rare for North Korea to report on such nationwide regional party meetings and the latest report is considered part of Pyongyang's attempt to demonstrate its strong determination to implement policy directions laid out by Kim.