Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Ministry: Troop Dispatch Not Discussed during Defense Cost Talks

Write: 2020-01-16 16:32:23Update: 2020-01-16 17:23:31

Ministry: Troop Dispatch Not Discussed during Defense Cost Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that the possible dispatch of South Korean troops to the Strait of Hormuz was not discussed during defense cost sharing negotiations with the U.S.

Ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said in a regular briefing on Thursday that no discussions on the troop dispatch whatsoever were held during the talks.

Regarding speculation that if Seoul responds to a troop dispatch, it would help reduce an increase in its defense cost contribution, Kim's remarks implied that the two are separate matters.

The spokesman added that what the negotiations are discussing is that Korea's direct and indirect contribution to the bilateral alliance, other than through the Special Measures Agreement, should be fairly evaluated. 

The sixth round of defense cost talks were held in Washington through Wednesday and the two sides are reviewing holding the next round in Seoul in two weeks time later this month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >