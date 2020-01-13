Ministry: Troop Dispatch Not Discussed during Defense Cost Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that the possible dispatch of South Korean troops to the Strait of Hormuz was not discussed during defense cost sharing negotiations with the U.S.Ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said in a regular briefing on Thursday that no discussions on the troop dispatch whatsoever were held during the talks.Regarding speculation that if Seoul responds to a troop dispatch, it would help reduce an increase in its defense cost contribution, Kim's remarks implied that the two are separate matters.The spokesman added that what the negotiations are discussing is that Korea's direct and indirect contribution to the bilateral alliance, other than through the Special Measures Agreement, should be fairly evaluated.The sixth round of defense cost talks were held in Washington through Wednesday and the two sides are reviewing holding the next round in Seoul in two weeks time later this month.