Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has made another demand that South Korea remove its facilities from the North's Mount Geumgang resort.According to government sources in Seoul on Thursday, North Korea sent a notice at the end of last month demanding the resort facilities be removed by February.A separate government source said that Seoul maintains the position that the issue should be resolved in person between the two Koreas.Last November, North Korea threatened to unilaterally tear down the Mount Geumgang facilities if Seoul didn't take any action by the end of that month.Seoul has requested face-to-face talks on the matter, but Pyongyang has rejected the offers.