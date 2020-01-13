Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Pres. Official: Inter-Korean Cooperation to be within Framework of Denuclearization

Write: 2020-01-18 14:12:10Update: 2020-01-18 14:16:53

Pres. Official: Inter-Korean Cooperation to be within Framework of Denuclearization

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office has reassured that there is no rift in Seoul-Washington coordination. 

This comes after the top office criticized remarks by U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris, who expressed concern over inter-Korean cooperation plans pursued by Seoul.

A senior presidential official brushed off concerns of differing views between the allies, saying that inter-Korean cooperation will take the direction of facilitating denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S. and will not be pushed in a way that undermines the bargaining power of either side.

The official added the idea of individual tourism to North Korea mentioned by President Moon Jae-in will eventually be within the framework of denuclearization.

A U.S. State Department official has also said that the U.S. supports inter-Korean cooperation and coordinates with its ally South Korea to ensure inter-Korean cooperation proceeds in lockstep with progress on denuclearization. 

A presidential official in Seoul said South Korea shares the same stance.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >