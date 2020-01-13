Pres. Official: Inter-Korean Cooperation to be within Framework of Denuclearization

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office has reassured that there is no rift in Seoul-Washington coordination.This comes after the top office criticized remarks by U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris, who expressed concern over inter-Korean cooperation plans pursued by Seoul.A senior presidential official brushed off concerns of differing views between the allies, saying that inter-Korean cooperation will take the direction of facilitating denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S. and will not be pushed in a way that undermines the bargaining power of either side.The official added the idea of individual tourism to North Korea mentioned by President Moon Jae-in will eventually be within the framework of denuclearization.A U.S. State Department official has also said that the U.S. supports inter-Korean cooperation and coordinates with its ally South Korea to ensure inter-Korean cooperation proceeds in lockstep with progress on denuclearization.A presidential official in Seoul said South Korea shares the same stance.