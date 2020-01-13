Prosecutors Say Fmr. Pres. Secretary Sought Suspension of Investigation into Ex-Vice Busan Mayor

Photo : KBS

Prosecutors have accused former presidential secretary for civil affairs Baek Won-woo of repeatedly seeking to suspend a bribery investigation into Busan's former vice mayor for economic affairs Yoo Jae-soo.In an indictment against former Justice Minister Cho Kuk that was submitted to parliament on Monday, prosecutors said Baek had repeatedly asked Park Hyeong-chul, former presidential secretary for anti-corruption, to halt the investigation into Yoo back in 2017.Also in the indictment, prosecutors said Baek made it possible for Yoo to become a senior adviser for the National Assembly’s Policy Committee after Yoo left the Financial Services Commission following a suspension of the top office’s probe of the allegations surrounding Yoo.The move comes after the prosecution indicted Cho last Friday without detention on charges of suspending an investigation into Yoo when Cho was serving as presidential secretary for civil affairs.