PM Chung Orders Thorough Prevention Measures against Wuhan Pneumonia

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has instructed officials to come up with thorough measures to prevent the spread of the mysterious pneumonia sweeping China and some other parts of Asia.On Monday, Chung was briefed on the first confirmed domestic case of the new type of coronavirus involving a Chinese national, who arrived the previous day from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the viral outbreak.Chung told Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo to fully quarantine the patient and provide available treatment.He also ordered officials to do their best to prevent the virus from spreading in South Korea through swift epidemiological and longitudinal surveys, tracking where the patient visited and who she contacted.The prime minister also instructed officials to swiftly and transparently update the public on related matters.