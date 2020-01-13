Moon Optimistic Over Signs of Rebounding Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday voiced optimism over signs of a rebounding economy.Chairing a meeting of his top aides on Monday, Moon said South Korea's exports are picking up along with economic sentiment.He said it's fortunate the government can express hope for the economy and vowed efforts to maintain momentum for recovery.The president went on to say that since the start of the year, daily average exports have shifted to positive growth, adding the monthly average is also expected to post growth from February.Moon attributed the uptick in performance to the country's staple manufacturing sectors, including semiconductors which account for around 20 percent of South Korean exports.Moon said corporate and consumer sentiment as well as the stock market are also showing signs of recovery and pledged efforts to continue the positive trend.He said his administration will also continue to strengthen what he called "social inclusiveness" through expanded welfare policies and social security networks.